Midland County Public Libraries and Sheriff's Office to hold safe holiday parade

This event will be held on December 19 and follow safety protocols to limit contact.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Office and Public Libraries are set to host a drive-thru Holiday Parade later in December for the community.

The event will take place on December 19 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and will look to provide people with a safe holiday experience. The parade will be located at the Midland County Horseshoe parking lot.

The parade will allow spectators to be in their cars and view the stationary parade in a safe way.

Those participating in the parade will be asked to stay on their floats and to not mingle with others at the event.

Spectators will enter the parking lot on Garfield and exit onto the Interstate 20. This will lead to one way traffic only.

“It is our intention that this parade will give each one of us in our community a chance to remember what Christmas is about and a way to end this year with joy and happiness, showing our community that we were able to adapt and overcome this pandemic,” says Sergeant Ede Subia of the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

If you are interested in joining the parade and either decorating or riding on a float, you can email Hannah Johnson at at hjohnson@mcounty.com or Ede Subia at esubia@mcounty.com.