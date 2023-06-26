Midland County names new director of Horseshoe Complex

Ken Olson moves into the role a month after Midland County took over operations of the Horseshoe.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — In May, Midland County ended their contract with Horseshoe Hospitality Services and took control over the Horseshoe Complex.

Despite this, they continued to look for someone to take over as director to help run things.

On Monday, they found their man.

Ken Olson was named as the new director of the Horseshoe at a Midland County Commissioners Court meeting, after a lengthy interview process during executive session.

“I’m excited for the opportunity,” Olson said. “I think we can bring some great things to the Horseshoe. I’m just looking forward to working with a great team and getting going.”

Olson’s main priority will be running the day-to-day operations of the Horseshoe Complex and reporting directly to the county commissioners.

“I’ll oversee the operations of the Horseshoe and [will be] reporting directly to the county commissioners about facilities, day-to-day operations, events and all things Horseshoe,” Olson said.

Olson is no stranger to event management. He got a Bachelor of Fine Arts in theater with a specialization in stage management and technical design.

A two-year resident of Midland, Olson used to be the managing director at Midland Community Theater. He is hoping his experiences with MCT will translate to the Horseshoe.

"I think very similarly and very easily,” Olson said about the transition. “The commissioners and I want to work together on creating some new policy, and ideas, and what we can bring to the community overall."

As far as what’s next for the Horseshoe, Olson is looking to get more of a local flavor mixed in with the events and shows.

“I think it'll be great to get more local businesses involved as vendors,” Olson said. “I think it'll be great to offer more of a variety of events and entertainment with different concerts and different things to get the whole community involved and touch every group in our community.”