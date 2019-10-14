The Midland County Commissioners Court approved buying a new fogger machine for the road and bridge department at the October 14 meeting.

The $15,000 piece of equipment will help prevent mosquitoes from hatching in the effected areas.

The county says they have used a fogger in years previous to help combat the problem and the machine has been very helpful.

"For this year the problem has been less than in years past because we've had so little rain in the last two to three months, but I think it's just extremely important in light of the new diseases that are carried," said Randy Prude, County Commissioner for Precinct 4.

"Some of the diseases that you've heard of, we want to get ahead of those and make sure that we kill the mosquitoes as soon as possible everywhere we can."

If you are in an area in the county with mosquito problems, call the county at 432-742-7777 and they can come out and spray.

RELATED: Midland neighbors team up to buy 'Children at play' signs

RELATED: October sales tax numbers released for Midland, Odessa