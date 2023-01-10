Midland County Livestock Show returns to Horseshoe Arena

Cattle, poultry, rabbits, goats and more will be shown over four days.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Livestock Association will be celebrating the 71st annual Midland County Livestock Show on Jan. 11-14.

Featured at this show will be cattle, poultry, rabbits, swine, lamb and goats.

Over the four days there will be weigh-ins and showings for all of the various animals.

There will also be a culinary arts competition and a pee-wee goat show for children seven and under.

Anyone interested in seeing the shows or purchasing animals can check out the full schedule on the MCLA's Facebook page.