Midland County Livestock Show returns to Horseshoe Arena

Cattle, poultry, rabbits, goats and more will be shown over four days.
Credit: Midland County Livestock Association Facebook

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Livestock Association will be celebrating the 71st annual Midland County Livestock Show on Jan. 11-14.

Featured at this show will be cattle, poultry, rabbits, swine, lamb and goats.

Over the four days there will be weigh-ins and showings for all of the various animals.

There will also be a culinary arts competition and a pee-wee goat show for children seven and under.

Anyone interested in seeing the shows or purchasing animals can check out the full schedule on the MCLA's Facebook page.

Please remember the changes to the cattle show time! It has been moved to Wednesday night at 7pm.

Posted by Midland County Livestock Association on Sunday, January 8, 2023

    

