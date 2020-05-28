MIDLAND, Texas — Two summer children's programs from Midland County Public Libraries will begin on June 1.

The Summer Lunch program will once again partner with the West Texas Food Bank to provide to-go meals to Midland children 18 and under, but this year the library will also be allowing children to take books home along with their lunches.

Midland County Public Libraries received a grant from the Texas State Library and Archives Commission in order to conduct the program, which will also include Spanish and bilingual books.

The library's usual Summer Reading program is also expected to begin June first, the program will start at 10 a.m. and last until noon, followed by the Library Lunches program from noon to 1 p.m.

The kick-off events for both programs will be held in the downtown library parking lot where staff will be on hand to assist families with online registration and to hand out goodie bags, kids will also be able to spray paint a t-shirt.

The Summer Reading Program consists of guest performances and programs with the “Imagine Your Story” theme providing a focus on folk and fairy tales.

Anyone who wishes to register for the summer reading program can do so at through their page on READsquared.

Participants in the program will be able to keep track of reading goals and earn points for reading and attending programs at the library, and every child who completes the program will have the chance to earn a new bicycle.

