Keep Midland Beautiful and the Midland County Libraries will be hosting a Water Wisely class on Jan. 28 teaching the community about water conservation.

MIDLAND, Texas — Do you want to know the importance of conserving water and why it is important in Midland?

If so, then you can learn about how to water wisely in a class at the Midland County Library.

Those interested in water conservation will be given water conservation kits.