Midland County Library mural gets a makeover

They hope it will help draw people to the downtown area. The mural depicts the western lifestyle, which is two cowboys leading a herd of steer through the wild.

"Well, it's awesome for sure," said Artist Calina Mishay. "I am very humbled to be part of this project. It has been amazing to be down here in Midland and traveling the state doing murals and stuff like this. And any opportunity is one that I am always be blessed by and thankful for."