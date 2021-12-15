Midland County Library helps take the pressure off reading out-loud for kids

'Dog Tales' is a program that allows kids to read to dogs to enhance their skills and confidence

MIDLAND, Texas — Learning how to read, or just reading out loud can be scary and new, but the Midland County Library has one program that is helping and inspiring kids to chill out, calm down and just do your best with one very special listener.

"She's just absorbing the story, I think its the tone, its probably something like a river or brook or something to her," Julianne Hurst, the dog handler and owner of Shannon.

Shannon is a retired show dog, turned therapy dog, helps encourage kids to take a chance at reading out loud for the library's 'Dog Tale's' program.

"Sometimes kids will come who absolutely will not read out loud, they've either been over corrected, maybe they have a reading disability, and she relaxes them," said Hurst.

Shannon has been the star of the midland county library program, "This is her comfortable place, she likes to lay down more than she likes to sit up, but she's listening," said Hurst

The goal of the program is to create a low pressure and comfortable environment to read.

"They're under a lot of stress at school and this is a way to come and you don't have to worry about weather your a good reader, a fast reader, or a slow reader or even if you understand and it helps to build self confidence," said Hurst.

No one who wants to read to Shannon is too old or too young to share their stories.

"Little kids can't read words but they can read the details in the pictures and that is really an important for step to reading," said Hurst.

"Oh my goodness she's just a very loving dog and she's never met a stranger"