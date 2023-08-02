Midland County Library holds 'Blind Date with a Book'

Both Midland County Library locations are offering readers a chance to read something new.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — Valentine's Day is coming up and restaurants, businesses and couples all over West Texas are getting ready.

The Midland County Library is playing cupid while incorporating what they love, reading. The library is hosting "Blind Date with a Book."

Books from the library are wrapped in red and pink paper so people who check out the book don't know what they will be getting.

"You might not have come to the library and picked it off the shelf if you had seen what it was, so by not knowing what it is, you're opening up your reading preferences, you're kind of dipping your toes into something different and same way for Valentine's Day when you're going on a date you're trying to get to know the person, well here you're trying to get to know the book," said Matthew Glaser, Assistant Director of Community Engagement for the Libraries.

The wrapped books do have a basic description about them so you have some idea if you might be interested.

"What the genre is, what some of the themes are, if there's like a strong female character," said Glaser.

And just like a blind date, sometimes it works out and sometimes it doesn't.

"Some people end up liking it and they never would have found it on their own, and some people it's not really their bag but they read something different,' said Glaser