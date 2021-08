At this time, trials are tentatively scheduled to resume on September 7.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County is making some changes for upcoming jury trials.

In person trials for civil and criminal cases for August 23 and August 30 have been canceled due to COVID-19.

At this time, trials are tentatively scheduled to resume on September 7.

All other civil and criminal matters will continue as previously scheduled at this time.

Midland County will continue to monitor the COVID situation in the area and let the public know about other changes in the area.