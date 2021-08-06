Local officials on Vice President's trip to Guatemala and Mexico

Midland County Judge Terry Johnson worries that Vice President Harris' policy of telling people not to come to the border may be too late.

MIDLAND, Texas — "If you come to our border, you will be turned back."

Those were the words spoken by Vice President Kamala Harris in Guatemala earlier today when addressing the border issues.

Local officials said that the vice president should have made these types of visits sooner, and that they should have visited the border states first.

"I believe she should’ve come to Texas first. I believe she should’ve been visiting with our governor down on the border, with the border patrol down there. I believe she should be looking at the facilities that the kids are staying and she should be looking at what she’s been tasked by the president to deal with," Midland County Judge, Terry Johnson said.

Johnson is in favor of Harris making the trip down to address the border crisis, but he worries that Harris made the trip too late.

"Our past president had the border in order. He had things taken care of. Immigration was in an orderly fashion, and now we have total discord in our immigration policies. So I appreciate she’s over there trying to do something, but I hope it’s not too little too late," Johnson said.

While Harris made a statement telling immigrants to stop coming to the border, Johnson doesn't believe that's enough to solve the problem.

"They don’t need to tell them not to come. They need to close the border and do a reset. It’s time that we stop, take inventory of what’s going on, and what can we do to solve and remedy this problem," Johnson said.

As for the migrant children in Midland County and elsewhere already, Johnson said that we'll continue to work with them but to not add any more to the mix.

"They need to be dealt with. Whatever is in place to deal with them from this point back we need to continue with the population that is here but quit adding to this population. Stop the nonsense," Johnson said.

Congressman August Pfluger also weighed in on the issue, saying that Harris and President Joe Biden need to visit the Texas border.