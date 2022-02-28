Midland jail passes state inspection after failing in 2020

"The commission comes in, they look at the structure of the building, plumbing and also how inmates are cared for."

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County Jail has been a big topic of conversation over the last couple of years, with COVID-19, overcrowding and staffing issues.

It's had its problems in the past, being on the non-compliant list with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards in 2020.

Monday, the Sheriff's Office got to share the news with the Midland County Commissioners that they passed their Commission on Jail Standards' inspection.

"This is the annual event that happens with the sheriff's office, the jail commission comes in and inspects our facility and this year we passed and were so happy that we had no deficiencies," said Midland County Sheriff David Criner.

The commission inspects jails all throughout the state for different things, some of them are admission, release, clothing, personal hygiene and bedding, work assignment and food services among others.

"The commission comes in, they look at the structure of the building, plumbing and also how inmates are cared for," said Criner.

In the past, the jail hasn't passed because of plumbing issues like leaks.