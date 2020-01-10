Midland County jail inmates not issued masks until September 20th

Just 2 days after inmates were given masks, 64 positive COVID-19 cases inside the jail were reported to the county

MIDLAND, Texas — You have probably noticed a recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases in Midland County.

At least 80 of those cases came from the Midland County Jail.

Now the jail is getting outside help from the Midland Memorial Hospital to get those numbers under control.

There are no requirements for Texas jails to hand out masks to prisoners to help keep them safe from COVID-19.

The only protections an inmate has come in the form of recommendations and guidelines from the CDC.

NewsWest 9 discovered that not all of the recommendations and guidelines were followed.

"Its something that we've been talking about a long time. It's difficult in a congregant setting under any circumstances to really be able to be protected," said Lawrence Wilson, Vice President for Medical Affairs at Midland Memorial Hospital.

The CDC released updated guidance for places like jails and prisons back in July.

That guidance detailed many things and recommended everyone inside of the facility wear face masks.

According to Midland County Sheriff David Criner, inmates were not issued masks until September 20th.

Results for 64 positive COVID-19 cases were reported to the county just two days later.

The CDC has dedicated an entire web page outlining the guidelines and recommendations for jails.

Wearing a mask is just one of the many recommendations made.

Space is limited in any jail- those guidelines mean controlling a very aggressive virus.

"I think they're (the jail administrators) doing all the steps they can now. Early identification, separating them the best they can, particularly those who are the most vulnerable," said Wilson.

The hospital has given the jail 1000 tests and loaned them a machine that will allow the facility to test for COVID-19 on-site.

For the 80 prisoners and 8 guards, it could be a little too late.

On Monday NewsWest 9 asked Sheriff Criner four follow-up questions after he sent a press release informing the media about the COVID-19 outbreak in the jail:

Why was it mandatory for employees to wear masks two months before inmates were distributed masks? Were you aware of the CDC's guidance on jails and prisons that was released months ago? Why didn't the decision-makers believe that it wasn't necessary to follow those recommendations in the Midland County Jail? Who made these decisions?

Criner sent this response via email Monday afternoon, "In another meeting. Can you send me the guidelines you’re referring to in question #3 and I’ll look into it and get back with you?"