MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Hospital District board has voted unanimously to call for a May sales tax election.

It was the sixth item on the board's agenda on the January 30 meeting.

Voters will be asked to decide on an increase of .25%, or a quarter of a cent. The election will be held on May 2.

Everyone in the county would be impacted, not just property owners.

The board anticipates a loss in revenue with Medicaid cuts in the upcoming year. This means the Midland Memorial Health Care System would have to reduce the number of services provided.

The increase in taxes would allow the hospital system to continue to function the way it does now.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

Midland Memorial hotline '68 NURSE' offers free 24-hour medical advice

Midland nurse shares unique way of keeping patient's memory alive

Midland Memorial Hospital holds ribbon cutting for pharmacy



