Midland County Horseshoe to be used for jury selection in upcoming cases

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Commissioners Court voted on Monday to designate the Horseshoe Arena as a courthouse annex facility.

The Texas Supreme Court is currently allowing for some jury trials with specific case parameters to be held, which means that jury selections must take place.

Midland County has at least one case that must be tried, but the court hopes to try all three of the cases that currently fall under the state's parameters according to Judge Gilles of the 142nd District Court.

The Horseshoe Arena is one of only spaces in Midland County large enough to provide enough room for adequate social distancing.

"I think that it is our obligation as a commissioners court, especially during this pandemic, this is an emergency for us to start prioritizing some of the things that need to get done and I believe that the courts are very, very important," said Precinct Three Commissioner Luis Sanchez.

A meeting between city officials and the executive director of the Horseshoe is expected to take place on Wednesday to work out the details of the arrangement, including issues like security protocols and the role of the bailiff.