Midland County Horseshoe hosts West Texas Wedding Expo

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Horseshoe will be hosting the 2022 West Texas Wedding Expo.

This event will run 12 to 4 p.m. on January 30.

Over 100 booths will be on site, with vendors including dress shops, photographers, florists and more.

There will also be fashion shows and thousands of dollars worth of prizes given away.

Tickets are $10 for brides and $5 for guests. Children six and under get in free, though there is a $5 stroller fee.