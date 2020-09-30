Midland County Horseshoe divides Commissioners Court

Three agenda items received majority favored split votes in favor of keeping the horseshoe's contract and budget as is

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — As the Midland County Horseshoe continues to serve as the county's premier event center, it also continues to be a divisive subject between the County Judge and a trio of Commissioners.

The latest spar: a series of disagreements laid out in the form of agenda items regarding the venue's contract and budget and played out in a meeting held on September 29.

In his duty to prepare the initial submission for the County's budget, Terry Johnson cut or reduced four line items of the Midland County Horseshoe, including travel and marketing.

Though before putting the county budget into effect, commissioners voted to revert the horseshoe's budget as it was the previous year.

A ripple appeared though, as it turned out the county's contract with Horseshoe management delegated the final call of that budget to the County Judge. Up until the last meeting.

What was put on the agenda by the Commissioner of Precinct 1 (Scott Ramsey) was to change the wording in the contract from "County Judge" to "Commissioners Court."

This item passed on a 3-2 vote through the votes of Commissioners Ramsey Donnely, and Prude.

Immediately following that agenda item, and with the power of what had just passed was the addition of those 4 line items back into the horseshoe's budget.

Which passed with another 3 -2 vote.

"It's a slap in the face of Midland County taxpayers," said Terry Johnson.

Scott Ramsey disagrees, I spoke with him while he was traveling on September 29. In summation, he expressed that there's nothing wrong with the previously agreed contract and budget that had been in place, and the majority of commissioners voting in favor of keeping it that way spoke for itself and the success of the venue.

Judge Johnson disagrees, and in turn, wanted to have a third party attorney look over the contract in dispute.

He submitted the request in an agenda item.

"In this deal, you have all these different interpretations, let's bring someone in and all get on the same page," says Johnson.