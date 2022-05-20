Midland County holds celebration honoring longest sitting judge

Judge George Gilles served as the 142nd District Court Judge for 27 years before he retired in December 2020.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland County held a retirement party for the longest sitting District Judge Friday.

The county celebrated Judge George D. "Jody" Gilles with a special party after he retired on December 31, 2020. The celebration was pushed off due to COVID precuations.

Gilles presided over the 142nd District Court for 27 years, after he was elected in 1992. He is only the third every judge for that court.

Prior to his term as district judge, he was an associate of a Midland law form, then served as a solo practitioner after opening his own law office.

When asked about his most memorable cases, Gilles had quite a wholesome answer.