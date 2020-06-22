MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County is hiring temporary employees to screen people entering the courthouse for COVID-19.

These employees will work as paramedics, taking temperatures and asking screening questions.

"The plan called for house security to do this, but courthouse security has their hands full and doing security work and so the idea was presented to have paramedics from the City of Midland and Midland Fire Department perform these functions," says George Gilles, 142nd District Court Judge.

The current plan is to have these paramedics in place by Monday June 29.

