Midland County Greater Works puts on annual Turkey Trot

The event is the nonprofit's biggest yearly fundraiser.

MIDLAND, Texas — Before gobbling up some turkey Thursday, some folks in Midland woke up early to get their steps in at the 10th annual Midland County Greater Works Turkey Trot.

Greater Works helps to ensure the elderly community in Midland doesn't go hungry.

"It's very important because we have a lot of elderly and disabled who are shut-ins,” Midland County Greater Works Facility Director Christina Hernandez said. “Or they don't have a vehicle to be able to get out and get food, so we help them with their food costs as well."

The 10k and 5k at Memorial Stadium had over 500 participants.

That is good news, because the turkey trot is the nonprofit's biggest fundraiser of the year, with 30% of their budget coming from the run.

"Honestly, I feel grateful because they are coming out and doing something they love, and we are benefiting as a community,” Hernandez said. “All of us being here, sharing this and helping the elderly and disabled."