Midland County Greater Works holds 11th annual Turkey Trot

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County Greater Works hosted its 11th annual Turkey Trot event early this morning.

The event held a 5k, 10k and a kids fun run. The event welcomed all age groups and around 600 people participated in this year's Turkey Trot. For some of the participants, the practicality of exercise before a Thanksgiving feast was a motivating factor. The event has grown over the past decade to include Texans from across the state.

"Well, it has grown tremendously, and I think I'm bringing a big chunk," said participant Artist King. "I've got family from Louisiana, Abilene and Fort Worth here today to do the Turkey Trot."

This is a fun event hosted every year by Midland County Greater Works, and its just part of how they get involved in the community during the holiday season.

"We deliver a Thanksgiving meal to them, Christmas gifts to them, and we become family to them when they don't have any family," said Lisa Beauchamp. "So our volunteers are awesome, and love their clients, and some of them decorate their homes for them and things like that, so it's really fun."