Midland County Greater Works holding 10th Annual Turkey Trot

Funds raised from the event will help Midland County Greater Works feed elderly and disabled citizens in the county.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland County Greater Works will be holding its 10th Annual Turkey Trot on November 25.

This event will feature a 10K, 5K and a Kids Fun Run.

Funds raised from the event will help Midland County Greater Works feed elderly and disabled citizens in the county.

Fees are $25 for the 5K, $35 for the 10K and $5 for the Fun Run.

Sign in and packet pickup time will be 7 a.m.