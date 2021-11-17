Midland County Greater Works holding 10th Annual Turkey Trot

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland County Greater Works will be holding its 10th Annual Turkey Trot on November 25.
This event will feature a 10K, 5K and a Kids Fun Run.
Funds raised from the event will help Midland County Greater Works feed elderly and disabled citizens in the county.
Fees are $25 for the 5K, $35 for the 10K and $5 for the Fun Run.
Sign in and packet pickup time will be 7 a.m.
For more information on the event or to learn about Midland County Greater Works' mission, you can click or tap here or call 432-694-2501.