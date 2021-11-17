x
Midland County Greater Works holding 10th Annual Turkey Trot

Funds raised from the event will help Midland County Greater Works feed elderly and disabled citizens in the county.
Credit: Midland County Greater Works

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland County Greater Works will be holding its 10th Annual Turkey Trot on November 25.

This event will feature a 10K, 5K and a Kids Fun Run.

Fees are $25 for the 5K, $35 for the 10K and $5 for the Fun Run.

Sign in and packet pickup time will be 7 a.m.

For more information on the event or to learn about Midland County Greater Works' mission, you can click or tap here or call 432-694-2501.

Posted by Midland County Greater Works on Sunday, October 31, 2021

