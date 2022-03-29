Midland County goes under burn ban

This burn ban will be in place for the next 90 days.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Commissioner's Court has approved a burn ban on March 28 for Midland County.

All outdoor burning will be prohibited and this will stay in place for the next 90 days. The Texas Forest Service has made the determination that Midland County is under drought conditions.

People will be allowed to burn household trash still because the county does not provide trash services. The trash must be burned in a barrel and can be only household trash. There also must a water source available and a call made to 432-685-7340 before burning.