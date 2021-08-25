Midland County Fair to open on August 26

The fair will feature 376 cute farm animals, 34 carnival rides and 17 entertainers.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Fair will begin on this Thrusday, August 26.

It is the largest public event in Midland and this year's theme for the fair is all about "How the West was Fun!"

This is the event's 12th year and the fair will be open from August 26-29.

The tickets will be $5 dollars each day except for after 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, which will increase the price to $10 a ticket.

People can also have the option to ride all the carnival rides for $30 dollars each day.

This year, the fair will have 34 different carnival rides, 376 farm animals and 17 entertainers.