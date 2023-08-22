Midland County Fair 2023 to begin on August 24

This is the 14th year of the fair and events will take place at the Midland County Horseshoe.

MIDLAND, Texas — The 14th annual Midland County Fair will be returning on August 24.

The fair will be going on from August 24 to August 27 with a variety of events. On August 24, the carnival for the fair will officially open. The Ribbon Cutting ceremony for the fair will take place on August 25. There will be food, music, games and many more fun activities taking place at the Midland County Horseshoe.

NewsWest 9 will also be holding its 'Scoop-A-Palooza' event on August 25 at 6:00 p.m. in the Education Building at the Horseshoe Arena. There will be an ice cream eating contest for kids ages 9 and under and ages 10-13.