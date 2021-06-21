Midland County Commissioners extend disaster declaration

Commissioners will have the option to renew it again at a later date.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County Commissioners voted to extend a disaster declaration on June 21.

The declaration, issued by Judge Terry Johnson on June 16, was intended to help the county while resources are stretched thin due to the border crisis.

It will allow Midland County to get help from the state and increase the severity of some crimes. Reeves County has also issued a local disaster declaration.

"If we need the manpower of law enforcement or more than what we can handle here, we are able to call on the state and get law enforcement to help curtail any situation or problem we may have," Johnson said.