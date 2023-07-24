Midland County enacts burn ban for the next 90 days

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — On Monday, the Midland County Commissioner’s Court approved an outdoor burning ban for Midland County.
As of today, all outdoor burning in Midland County is prohibited. This outdoor burning ban will be in place for the next 90 days.
People can still burn household trash because Midland County does not provide trash services. The trash can only be household and must be burned in a barrel, they must have a water source and call the non-emergency number before burning at 432-685-7340.
In addition, Ector County is also under a burn ban.