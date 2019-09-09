MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County commissioners approved an 8% pay raise for all the employees of Midland County on September 9.

The approval followed a public hearing held by the court.

During the hearing, more than a dozen county employees took a podium and addressed the court, advocating for one another.

Many cited increased work loads and high costs of living as reasons a pay raise was needed.

The court had initial plans for a compensation plan for county employees as apart of their budget, which revolved around a $4,000 lump sum bonus.

However, several people spoke in favor of another solution - a salary raise that employees would see on their paychecks.

It's a solution that Midland County Sheriff's Office investigator Miranda Chavez, a single mom, was pleased to see.

"Hearing them approve the 8 percent across the board felt great, I mean it just really felt like a weight was lifted off of my shoulders, it felt like they listened to Midland County finally," said Chavez.

After the hearing, the court adopted their plan to the sentiment of the crowd, motioning to approve the 8% salary raise for all of the county's employees.

The motion was approved by a 4-1 vote with Commissioner Scott Ramsey casting the only dissenting vote.

County Judge Terry Johnson had this to say about the pay raises after the hearing: "This is a way to help these that put their lives on the line, like I said in court, they put on a bullet proof vest so they can go home to their families and they deserve these raises."

The pay raises will go into effect for the 2020 fiscal year.

Log In or Sign Up to View See posts, photos and more on Facebook.

RELATED: Prayer vigil being held by City of Midland

RELATED: Hometown heroes: Midland Christian celebrates law enforcement