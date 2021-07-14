Midland County employees and local homeowners try to manage overgrown grass

The county says they have not had to up their budget to maintain the excess grass that resulted from all the rain this summer.

MIDLAND, Texas — While rain is a good thing in the desert, too much is creating a tall, overgrown mess in the tall city.

Just ask frustrated homeowner James Rinehart.

"Most people, since it's gotten up about 3 feet tall, are just now starting to do something about it because they realize probably that the city is going to do something about it, is what I'm thinking, because I have one neighbor, he's lucky if he mows 3 or 4 times a year," Rinehart said.

Some neighbors have taken this grassy mess into their own hands.

"They let those weeds grow up really high down there and so I started poisoning them," Rinehart said.

The county has it's own share of problems with grass and weeds. Their challenge: Maintain about 18 properties.

"Usually if it's acreage, it's just grass to be mowed, but if it's a specific location that has flowerbeds, things of that nature, then of course there's some more detail," Eddie Melendez, Midland County facilities director said.

And with a small staff of 15 people to maintain it all, keeping up can be a challenge.

"We're close on several properties where the weeds and grass are pretty high, but we're getting close to the middle of the month and they should be arriving here in a couple of weeks, which we should be fine," Melendez said.

The facilities director tells me he hasn't had to up the upkeep, at least yet, but they have had more routine checks of the properties.

"We do have more than one vendor, in other words we have one vendor maybe hitting two or three locations," Melendez said. "By the end of the month then we have several other vendors hitting our other locations."

So whether you're a city homeowner or county employee, it's up to everyone to keep things looking good.

"We always want to represent the county in good terms, in being presentable in all locations," Melendez said.

Maintenance is a responsibility that all locals share.

"They got the property, God's given it to them," Rinehart said. "God expects you to take care of what he gives you and be appreciative of it."



________________________________________________________________

If you live in Midland, you can be fined up to $500 if your grass is taller than 18 inches.

If you are unable to mow your own grass, reach out to the city to get help. They have programs available to assist you.