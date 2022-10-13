Midland County Elections Office updates software

The Midland County Elections Office received approval for purchase and implementation of a new secure election technology software.

“This is a new election night program which is called Scytl and it will show individual races in color; it will show the number of voters per precinct,” said Carolyn Graves, Midland County Elections Administrator.

The software provides secure, real-time Election Night results that increase transparency, access, and are easily shared by voters, media and candidates.

This is an upgrade from how they previously did things.

“Before, all we could do was print out a written report, and we would just post those pages,” said Graves.

The new online technology is a tool that benefits the elections office and Midland County voters by streamlining the process and inspiring confidence in the elections process.

“You’re not gonna have to wait for two or three locations to come in," said Graves. "We can do a download and put it out there as they come in, which will be much faster and make it I think a little more interesting.”

Denton, Parker and Lubbock Counties are a few of the counties in Texas currently using Scytl. Midland County will soon also be one of them.

Starting on Oct. 29, you can actually watch the Midland County Elections Office do their thing via a live stream. That stream is captured through surveillance cameras throughout the office.