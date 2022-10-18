Midland County Elections Office sends out 1,200 new ballots after discrepancy

35 ballots did not have the mayoral race on it so the elections office sent out new ballots.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — 35 ballots caused quite the stir for the Midland County Elections Office.

"35 ballots in part of 110, it's the part that had the MISD 6 race on it, it did not have the mayor's race so we immediately contacted those 35 voters," said Carolyn Graves the Election Administrator.

Even though only 35 people received an incorrect ballot, they resent 1,200 back because of how the ballots would be counted.

"Once we had the election redone it changed the location of the ovals which is what the tabulators read, which race, which ballot that it is," said Graves.

The elections office assures that if you did receive a second ballot, your vote will count.

"No matter what, your vote will count, no one will vote twice, that's what I want everyone to feel comfortable about. We're tracking it physically and through our program," said Graves

These new ballots will cause a slight delay in election results.

"The ballot by mail actually gets an extra day for their ballots to come in if they're post marked on Election Day so we have to wait until November 9th before we can actually tabulate those 1,200 votes. Now everything else that comes in, we will be reporting on election night." said Graves.

The county takes full responsibility for the issue.