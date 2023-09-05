Midland County Drug Court holds Spring Graduation

19 graduates were handed certificates for completing their programs at the Horseshoe Arena.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County Drug Court held its Spring Graduation at the Horseshoe Arena on May 9.

The Midland County Drug Court was created to serve the needs of those who were charged with crimes related to substance abuse disorders. At the ceremony, there were 19 graduates from three tracks of adult felony drug court, DWI court and the transitional treatment that received certificates for completing their programs.

"I strive in every single court session with every participant to treat them like a human, a person because that is what they are they just happen to suffer from the disease of addiction and that is what the entire team strives for," said Midland County Drug Court Judge Elizabeth N. Rainey.