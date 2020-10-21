Midland County Drug Court holds inaugural graduation ceremony

Drug courts allow counselors, probation officers, law enforcement and more to work with these individuals and return them into the community sober and crime free.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Drug Court held its first graduation ceremony on Oct. 20.

The court works to serve the needs of people who have been charged with crimes related to substance abuse disorders.

Drug courts allow counselors, probation officers, law enforcement and more to work with these individuals and return them into the community sober and crime free.

Since May 2018, the program has grown to three courts with over 100 participants. These courts include an adult felony treatment court, a transitional treatment court and a DWI court.

The adult felony treatment court works with high-risk high-need individuals who have failed at typical probation, while the transitional treatment program is a 9-month process of helping those who successfully completed time at a long-term treatment facility return to everyday life.

The DWI court, founded in November 2019, uses an 11-month program to focus solely on DWI offenses with an emphasis on alcohol addiction.

As of October 2020, 156 people are participating in the various courts.

During the first graduation ceremony, 27 participants graduated.

"Tonight we celebrate the 27 lives that have been forever changed because the elected officials of Midland County invested in the people of Midland," said Judge Elizabeth Reiney who oversees the specialty courts.

"Drug Courts work; we proved that tonight and every day we are able to return a sober parent to their child or return a hard working member of the community back to work," said Reiney

District Attorney Laura Nodolf delivered a keynote speech at the event.

For more information on the drug courts, you can click or tap here.

Participants must be adults who are charged with non-violent felony offenses, and be suffering from addiction to drugs or alcohol but be committed to achieving sobriety.

The programs involve weekly court sessions, regular drug testing, counseling and other resources for help with housing, job hunting, education and more.