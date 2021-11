The Drug Court works to help break the cycles of substance-dependent offenders and return sober, law-abiding citizens to society.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland County Drug Court will be holding its Fall 2021 graduation ceremony on November 8.

The event will begin at 5:45 p.m. at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena.

Graduates will be from the Adult Felony Drug Court, the Transitional Treatment Court and DWI Court.

The Drug Court works to help break the cycles of substance-dependent offenders and return sober, law-abiding citizens to society.