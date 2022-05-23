Midland County discusses how to fund jail complex expansion

The complete complex expansion would cost an estimated $200 million.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Midland County Commissioners had a long discussion in the courthouse Monday regarding what to do next when it comes to the jail complex expansion

"How are we going to fund it? Where does that money come from? And we had a really good discussion today. This was a public event with all five members of the court, and we have a ways to go. We've got to figure out what to do with this, what the citizens of Midland County want and you know how do we proceed?" said Commissioner for Precinct 1, Scott Ramsey.

The estimated cost of the jail complex is about $200 million and it includes a total revamp.

"This project includes a new jail, at a new site, it includes the update of the Sheriff's Office, it includes the JP offices' courts, along with the constables' offices and we have included the renovation or update of Culver," said Ramsey.

The county has a few options for how to pay for the complex.

"You could do certificates of obligation, there's a couple members of the court that brought the county assistant district back up and so that's a possible source of funding," said Ramsey.

But, the discussion Monday was just about the possibilities, nothing has been decided at this time.

"That discussion just happened and so we've got a few more of these sessions to go before we can figure out which way to go," said Ramsey.

The commissioners also want the people of midland county to weigh in.