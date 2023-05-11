Midland County creates hotline for resident concerned about Horseshoe Arena events

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County has created a hotline for residents who are concerned about the events at the Horseshoe Arena.
This is in response to many members of the Commissioners Court receiving multiple calls and emails about the events that they have planned or have tickets to at the arena. People can call or text the number 432-235-0151 if they have any more questions about the event they are going to.
For more information about this hotline and the Horseshoe, people can go to the Midland County Facebook page.