MIDLAND, Texas — Two men are dead and one teen was injured following a crash at South County Road 1185 and East CR 130, two miles south of Midland

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Bailey Williams, 21, was traveling north on CR 1185 with Bonnie Simmons, 18, when he ran a stop sign at the intersection of SCR 1185 and ECR 130.

DPS said Williams then collided with Matthew Ramirez, 32, of Midland.

Ramirez was traveling east on CR 130.

Williams and Ramirez were declared dead on scene and Simmons was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.

