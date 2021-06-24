Midland County Courthouse forced to evacuate after a suspicious backpack was found near the building

Judge Johnson tells us that the scene is still active and to avoid the area.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Courthouse was forced to evacuate after a suspicious backpack was found near the building.

Judge Johnson has confirmed this information with us and let us know to avoid the area.

The scene is still active and the bomb squad is there with MCSO investigating this situation.

There are currently about 30-40 Midland Police officers and law enforcement at the scene. They are gearing up to go into the building.