Midland County Commissioners approves reinvestment zone for new wind energy farm

With this agreement, the company plans to create an energy generation facility comprised of approximately 50 GE model turbines.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland County Commissioners approved a new reinvestment zone with Pioneer Natural Energy during Monday's meeting.

The new Pioneer Hutt Wind Energy Reinvestment Zone has been created, which must be done before Pioneer can be given a tax abatement agreement.

Once this is all done, the turbines will be placed on the Hutt Ranch, owned by Pioneer.

"That will allow them for time here to apply for tax abatement on the wind farm they plan on putting in south of Midland. This will increase at some point after the depreciation and after the tax period is over with, which right now is being considered for a 10-year period, then this will increase rent tax revenues at the end of that year from that moving forward," said County Judge Terry Johnson.

Improvements included in this agreement generally consist of an energy generation facility that will be comprised of approximately 50 GE model turbines.

It will also include transmission lines, underground electrical collection cables, a substation, an operation and maintenance building, meteorological and associated towers, access roads to turbines, foundation, roadways, paving and fencing.

The estimated costs of the improvements will be approximately $220 million.