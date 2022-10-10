Midland County hopes to fix jailer shortage with help of recruitment group

"In the jail, we are finding a shortage of employees and this, I’m hoping, will accelerate finding viable candidates for those roles," said Robert Segura.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Staffing shortages are continuing to affect companies and businesses. Now that also goes for right here at Midland County Jail.

"In the jail we are finding a shortage of employees and this, I’m hoping this will accelerate finding viable candidates for those roles," said Robert Segura, Human Resources at Midland County Courthouse.

Monday at Midland County Commissioners Court a motion was passed allowing a recruitment group called RCI: Advanced Recruitment Solutions to help with the recruitment process.

"As discussed in court one of the big selling points is that we have needs depending on the position. We have well over 10 needs and these are hard to find positions," said Segura.

So for 60 days, word will get out for people to apply.

"We’re gonna have what’s called a 60 day campaign where this message stays out for 60 days," he said.

During this time, the County will stay up to date with weekly updates to see how the process is going.

"When we talk about updates we talk about where the recruiter is in terms of identifying trends, where the applications are coming from, the general feedback, any questions from potential people looking to seek an opportunity but aren’t sure about the Midland-Odessa area," he said.

Segura does believe this will be a game-changer to help with hiring.