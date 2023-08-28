Midland County Commissioners go over potential updates to Horseshoe Arena and Pavilion

Topics of discussion included some changes to the rental policy and pricing structure.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County Commissioners met for their bi-monthly meeting today and had plenty to talk about.

One of the major topics of discussion was the Horseshoe Arena and Pavilion.

Horseshoe Director Ken Olson spoke with the Commissioners about a wide range of updates and changes he was hoping to make.

One of the first topics was the ticketing policy. While not many updates were made to this policy, it was updated to simplify it.

“It was seen to be a little cumbersome and it seemed to be a little archaic for what we’re trying to do," said Midland County Judge Terry Johnson. "Ken [Olson], having his history with the ticket company that he's proposed and that he has an extended history with, he understood it. Now it’s a lot more simplified process.”

Next up was the rental contract, which only needed a slight few tweaks to make it more modern.

“The original contract is probably seven to ten years old," Johnson said. "So it was time to, during this transition, look at it and just make it more compatible towards doing business in today’s meeting.”

The topic that saw the most discourse between Olson and the Commissioners was the proposed update to the Horseshoe's pricing structure.

Olson proposed a decrease to prices across the board along with some new addition, which was met with heavy discussion amongst the court.

“I considered and proposed dropping some prices, making some things a la carte," Olson said. "Adding in some different rooms and different prices that weren't always in the current structure, still working through it. Nothing's approved, we're still talking it through.”

Ultimately, it was tabled for later discussion, with the court opting for more discussion with Olson and each other to hammer out a more concrete plan.

“When you rent a facility, when you rent a particular room, it will come with a particular set of items, such as number of tables, number of chairs. Instead of doing everything a la carte, we want to try to run everything one-stop shop," Johnson said. "If you rent the pavilion for this particular event, your pricing will come with X amount of tables and X amount of chairs.”