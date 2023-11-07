Midland County Commissioners discuss courthouse mural

Local artist Janet Pontious has been selected to do the mural for the Midland County Courthouse.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Midland County Commissioners discussed their plans for a courthouse mural.

Local artist Janet Pontious has been selected to do the mural. However, there has been a pause in the process since the commissioners could not come to an agreement at court. The mural would feature the Bill of Rights, Ten Commandments, historical figures and landmarks.

"I'm a very patriotic person, it's a statement of patriotism and hopefully it's something that everyone can agree with and that it will provide us something for people to think about when they look at it will make them think," said local artist Janet Pontious.