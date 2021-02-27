Midland County Commissioner's Court enforces burn ban for 30 days

This will start to take effect on February 27 and last until March 28.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County Commissioner's Court recently voted to enforce a burn ban for 30 days starting on February 27 to March 28.

Residents are allowed to burn only household trash if they follow a specific set of criteria.

Some of these factors include burning between sunrise and 9:00 a.m. on the same day, containing all items in a barrel, being observed by an adult at all times, and making sure winds are below 15 miles per hour.

Midland County wants to remind its residents that if you start a fire, you are responsible for that fire. If the fire gets out of control, you could potentially face criminal charges.