Midland County Commissioner's Court enforces burn ban for 30 days

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County Commissioner's Court recently voted to enforce a burn ban for 30 days starting on February 27 to March 28.
Residents are allowed to burn only household trash if they follow a specific set of criteria.
Some of these factors include burning between sunrise and 9:00 a.m. on the same day, containing all items in a barrel, being observed by an adult at all times, and making sure winds are below 15 miles per hour.
Midland County wants to remind its residents that if you start a fire, you are responsible for that fire. If the fire gets out of control, you could potentially face criminal charges.
If you have any questions, you can call the Midland County Fire Department at 432-688-4160.