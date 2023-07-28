Midland County Commissioners Court discusses salaries for new Horseshoe Arena employees

Employees will now be receiving overtime pay instead of getting comp time.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Commissioners Court held a special meeting on July 27 to discuss the salaries for new Horseshoe Arena employees.

Horseshoe employees will now be getting paid overtime instead of getting comp time. Previously, workers used to able to bank their time, but they wouldn't get paid for it.

They will also be adding six more positions. At this time, those positions are being interviewed for despite some of the council wanting these spots not to be filled just yet until the positions become official.

"I see the vision, but we are not there yet," said Midland County Commissioner of Precinct 3 Luis Sanchez. "So I just wanted to ensure that teh positions are available. Maybe they are not filled yet, but that's because we are not busy. I just want to make sure that if we hire new people, they have work to do. We do not want to just hire folks and say, 'Hey we're going to wait for it to ramp up'."