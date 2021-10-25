Midland County Commissioners approve final redistricting map

The new districts also won't go into effect immediately, so this won't affect any elections this year.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Commissioners have been working with a law firm for weeks to redistrict certain precincts that have too many or too few people to keep them mostly equal.

On Monday they finalized the new districts and officials say it was a pretty smooth process.

Redistricting on a county level is done to make sure every district within the county has an equal number of people.

"Ten years ago we redistricted in such a way that precinct four gave away some votes to precinct one knowing it would probably be balanced ten years from then and sure enough this year precincts 4 and 1 were totally in balance," said Randy Prude, County Commissioner for Precinct 4.

This in turn makes sure every commissioner and person within a district is represented equally. After looking at the 2020 census data, leaders realized there needed to be some minor changes.

"Precincts 2 and 3 were a little bit out of balance, so we found a mutual agreeable small adjustment next to precincts 2 and 3," Prude said.

Lines for districts 2 and 3 were slightly redrawn to make them more even, and they also smoothed out some boundaries.

"We also evened out some lines that were more triangular and made them more square," said Prude.

If you are part of the population that is going to be in a different precinct, not much will change.

"Nobody is going to be hurt or lose any representation," said Prude.

The new districts also won't go into effect immediately, so this won't affect any elections this year.