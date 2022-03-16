Midland County Commissioners approve application for EPA grant

The grant would bring portable air quality monitoring equipment to the county.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — On Monday, Midland County Commissioners approved a citizen-led push for the county to apply for an Environmental Protection Agency grant that would bring in portable air quality monitoring equipment.

County commissioner Robin Donnelly said the new equipment will enable them to get to the bottom of community air quality concerns.

“The idea is, you know, if we get a fish smell in the county that we can't figure out what it is,” Donnelly said. “If we have a smell, someone can call in and say, 'I've got this really strange odor, and it's been out here for three days,' we can go out and test for it."