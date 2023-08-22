Midland County Commissioner runs for reelection

Midland County Commissioner, Luis Sanchez, announced his run for reelection at Martinez Bakery on Tuesday and talked about what is next for Midland.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County Commissioner, Luis Sanchez, is running for reelection and made his announcement Tuesday at Martinez Bakery.

Sanchez talked about his accomplishments and told NewsWest 9 that the county spent $30 million on improving roads, a 15% increase to law enforcement and keeping taxes at a low pace.

In addition to the Hike and Bike Trail next to Midland County Horseshoe, he mentioned some future goals he has.

"We've been awarded a federal grant. One of them being the USDA Grant. This grant is going to help with flooding south of town. We are going into [the] planning process of that," Sanchez said. "The other one is safe streets for all grant. This is going to help with crashes [and] dangerous roads located south of Interstate 20 so we've received that planning grant now."