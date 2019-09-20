Officials of the Midland County Commissioner Precinct 3 encourage the public to join them Oct. discuss the re-construction happening on Cotton Flat Road.

The community meeting will offer residents an opportunity to learn about the project timeline, process, meet the project team, and provide comments about existing conditions along the road.

The meeting will also cover the following topics:

Planned construction activities and roadway improvements

Road closure, construction staging, and duration of project

Detour route

Driveway access

On-street parking and public parking areas/lots

Access to Businesses during construction and signage

Pedestrian access

Methods of communication during construction

The October 1st community meeting is expected to draw residents as well as commuters from the wider area.

