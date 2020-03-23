MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Midland County Clerk’s office has announced they will be closing their doors to the public until further notice.

The closure comes over health concerns about COVID-19.

The office says it will assist other county offices and accept e-recordings, e-filings, e-mails and phone calls in the meantime.

To find out how to obtain copies or make payments, you van visit the county's website.

Please visit our website at www.co.midland.tx.us for direction on how you can obtain copies or make payments.

To obtain a marriage license you can schedule an appointment by calling 432-688-4401.

