x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Midland County Clerk opens new online portal for records

Citizens can use this portal to request important records like birth and death certificates or copies of marriage records.
Credit: Midland County Clerk

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Clerk's office announced Thursday that it has opened a new portal to request vital records.

Citizens can use this portal to request important records like birth and death certificates or copies of marriage records.

Birth records are available for those born in Midland County back to 1928.

Those born in Texas but not Midland County will be able to obtain an abstract record.

Death records are available to those who have passed in Midland County since 1930.

Birth certificates are available for $23 each. Death certificates are $21 to start and $4 for additional certified copies.

Copies of marriage records are $7 each.

Online orders will be charged a $5 convenience and credit card processing free.

To use the portal, you can click or tap here.

For more information you can contact the Vital Records Division of the Midland County Clerk's Office at 432-688-4401.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Midland crews extinguish fire on Loraine Street

Before You Leave, Check This Out