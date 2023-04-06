Midland County Clerk opens new online portal for records

Citizens can use this portal to request important records like birth and death certificates or copies of marriage records.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Clerk's office announced Thursday that it has opened a new portal to request vital records.

Birth records are available for those born in Midland County back to 1928.

Those born in Texas but not Midland County will be able to obtain an abstract record.

Death records are available to those who have passed in Midland County since 1930.

Birth certificates are available for $23 each. Death certificates are $21 to start and $4 for additional certified copies.

Copies of marriage records are $7 each.

Online orders will be charged a $5 convenience and credit card processing free.

To use the portal, you can click or tap here .